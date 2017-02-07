New code but when will fresh investors turn up?

Trump could well emerge as bane of mining consultants
In thinking of repealing the Dodd-Frank Act, a bill adopted in the United States that forces companies to publish detailed [...]
Record guarantees sought for Aldo Bonaldi’s bioethanol plant
Despite the controversy surrounding the project, Italian businessman Aldo Bonaldi, is pursuing his plans to build a huge bio-ethanol plant [...]
Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso organises a press junket
The favourite son of Congo-B’s president has invited several French journalists for an all-expenses-paid trip to show off his charity works. [...]
Rosneft and Sonatrach: the prospect of a messy divorce
Africa Energy Intelligence understands that Algeria’s government has ordered the Agence Nationale pour la Valorisation des Ressources en Hydrocarbure (Alnaft) [...]
Who wants the head of Dong Samuel Luak?
Human rights lawyer and former secretary general of the South Sudan Law Society (SSLS), Dong Samuel Luak, is being held [...]