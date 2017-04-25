Log in Sign up for free
ZIMBABWE

Who's Who

Yat Hoi Ning ejected by employee revolt

Texte
Texte
The sacking of Chinese nationals Yat Hoi Ning and Yim Chiu Kwan, on April 18, respectively CEO and CFO of [...]

