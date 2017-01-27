Log in Sign up for free
ETHIOPIA

Business Circles

A new road to Djibouti for potash exports

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Amid a dispute between the Ethiopian government and a mining company, Addis is investing in a road project to export its minerals from the port of Tadjoura.

(211 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close