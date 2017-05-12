Sambi wants hearing with president Azali

Sissi works to forge an anti-Ethiopian front
Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry committed himself during a meeting with Eritrea’s foreign minister, Osman Saleh Mohamed, to strengthen [...]
Sinoconst gets back Kais power station for China
China’s Sinoconst group, also known as CMIC (China Machinery Industry Construction Group), recently started work on the Kais combined cycle [...]
Alrosa and Botswana Diamonds in Survival’s line of sight
British NGO Survival International, at loggerheads with the Botswana government for several years, now has its hackles raised against the [...]
Implosion of Accombessi’s system just beginning
The breakdown of a system created to wield influence by the president’s former chief of staff could hit at Ali Bongo’s opponents. [...]
AlixPartners still paddling upstream to take over Afren’s assets
Law firm AlixPartners is taking its time in liquidating the assets of British oil firm Afren, which has been under [...]