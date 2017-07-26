France and South Korea do battle over Abidjan’s urban railway
Paris has launched a new offensive over the construction project of a train line that will cross Ivory Coast’s economic capital. [...]
190 words/1.60 EUR
Mentioned in this article
While he is huddled with his securocrats for secret meetings most nights, during the daytime President Alassane Ouattara has regular dealings with businesspeople on contracts that have not been delegated to his inner circle - Philippe Serey-Eiffel, Amadou Gon Coulibaly [...]