Log in Sign up for free
IVORY COAST

Business

Why the port of San Pedro is jammed

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

A deal with French shipping giant CMA CGM has done nothing to free up traffic in the country’s second port. Here’s why.

(170 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close