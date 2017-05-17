Log in Sign up for free
CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

Business

Touadera in Tel Aviv in bid to safeguard diamond trade

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Central African Republic president Faustin Touadera flew to Israel in hopes of bolstering the diamond business that’s vital to reviving CAR’s economy.

(392 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close