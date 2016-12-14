Log in Sign up for free
CAMEROON

Power Players

Who still gets through to the reclusive Paul Biya?

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

With the country at a standstill, some advisors are still managing to get close to the president and win his ear.

(364 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close