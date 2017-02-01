Log in Sign up for free
GABON

Power Players

Bongo wants to keep the ball front and centre

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

With opponents still contesting the election victory that returned him to power, Ali Bongo has taken to extending olive branches. It’s a risky strategy.

(350 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close