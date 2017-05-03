Log in Sign up for free
BURKINA FASO

Power Players

Presidents come and go but Salif Diallo remains

Although he stands in the shadow of president Roch Marc Christian Kabore, Salif Diallo, a former minister under Kabore’s predecessor, Blaise Compaore, has gained strongly in stature by taking control of most key matters facing the country since he was [...]

