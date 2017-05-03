Log in Sign up for free
IVORY COAST

Who's News

Sory Diabate out of a job at Sea-Invest

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

The Franco-Belgian shipping company Sea-Invest has fired Sory Diabate as [...]

(110 words) 1.6 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close