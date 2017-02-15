Log in Sign up for free
EQUATORIAL GUINEA

Who's Who

Severo Moto wants to make Obiang tremble

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

While putting the final touches to a book retracing his political struggle, Severo Moto, 71 intends to keep up the [...]

(156 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close