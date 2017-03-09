Log in Sign up for free
TUNISIA

Ruling Circles

Marzouk returns to the "BCE" fold

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Mohsen Marzouk, former secretary general of the president’s Nidaa Tounes party, could soon return be back in cahoots with Beji [...]

(155 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close