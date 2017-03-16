Log in Sign up for free
LIBYA

Ruling Circles

Haftar rebuilds his tribal alliance

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

The recapture of the oil ports of Ras Lanuf and Sidra has enabled eastern general Khalifa Haftar to reactivate his [...]

(179 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close