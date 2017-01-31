Log in Sign up for free
CONGO-K

Electricity

George Soros works to push hydropower programs into overdrive

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Highly active in Africa, the foundation of the American billionaire is taking a close interest in Congo-K’s hydropower projects.

(182 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close