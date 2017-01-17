Log in Sign up for free
SOUTH AFRICA

Funding

Gunvor takes on highly influential Cerberus Capital fund

While it failed in its move to acquire Chevron’s assets in South Africa, Gunvor is aiming to get its partner in the bid to pay due diligence costs.

