Log in Sign up for free
CONGO-B

Government Strategies

Perenco takes charge on Tchibouela, Tchendo and Tchibeli-Litanzi

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Total’s staff pulled out of the Tchibouela, Tchendo and Tchibeli-Litanzi [...]

(98 words) 1.6 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close