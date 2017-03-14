Log in Sign up for free
MADAGASCAR

Oil

ENI tries studious approach to top new licencing round

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Italian major ENI is already in the starting blocks for the licencing round that the Malagasy state hopes to launch [...]

(243 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close