Log in Sign up for free
NIGERIA

Oil

OML 25: who will help Crestar pay Shell?

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Successful bidder for OML 25, Crestar, is still short on funds to buy out Shell’s stake in the block. At loggerheads with its Nigerian partner, Crestar is on the hunt for new investors.

(473 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close