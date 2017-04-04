Log in Sign up for free
CONGO-K/ZAMBIA

Copperbelt

Australian magnate Tony Sage future Copperbelt king?

Still bound to Australian soil for the moment, Fe, the junior of Frank Timis’ business partner Tony Sage, is prospecting for cobalt in Congo-K and Zambia.

