Log in Sign up for free
WEST AFRICA

Who's Who

Serigne Drame’s push for wider worker rights

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

In Dakar in late November, the Senegalese magistrate Serigne Assane Drame spelled out his first recommendations aimed at establishing a [...]

(173 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close