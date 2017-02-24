Log in Sign up for free
EAST AFRICA

Politics & Power-Brokers

New project is a powder keg for Nile basin region

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Plans to link Lake Victoria to the Mediterranean with $12 billion of Egyptian money are fraying relations between member states [...]

(178 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close