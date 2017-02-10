Log in Sign up for free
SOMALILAND

Who's Who

Saad Ali Shire, the minister who opposes the UAE base

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Foreign Minister Saad Ali Shire, has threatened to hand President Ahmed Mohamed Mahamoud aka Silanyo his resignation. He is virulently [...]

(139 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close