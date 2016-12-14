Log in Sign up for free
CONGO-B

Power Players

Plenty on the president’s plate

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

It’s been far from plain sailing for long-serving President Denis Sassou Nguesso a few months in to his new term in office delivered by a contested election victory in March. Against a backdrop of financial instability, the head of state [...]

(630 words) 8.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close