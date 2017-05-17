Log in Sign up for free
BURKINA FASO

Power Players

Roch Kabore stiffens his military posture

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Accused of being too easy-going on defense and security issues the president has shaken up the military leadership.

(312 words)
Log in to access
This article is free
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close