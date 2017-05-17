BURKINA FASO Power Players N°753 - 17/05/2017 Roch Kabore stiffens his military posture Log in to add this article to your bookmarks. Accused of being too easy-going on defense and security issues the president has shaken up the military leadership. (312 words) Log in to access This article is free Processing... You have a personal account Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Create your free account Keep me logged in Access this article via these Country Sections: × Get access to this article with any of these subscriptions: × LOG IN × CREATE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT × Processing... Keep me logged in × Processing... Balance: EUR Your e-wallet will be debited 0 EUR CANCEL