Log in Sign up for free
ALGERIA

Business Networks

Philippe Pinsolle to defend Algiers in Ortiz arbitration case

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Algeria plans to call on the Quinn Emanuel law firm headed by Philipppe Pinsolle to represent it against Ortiz Construccciones [...]

(218 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close