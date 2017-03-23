Log in Sign up for free
LIBYA

Ruling Circles

Misrati militia groups hit by factional splits

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

The already complex Libyan politico-military crisis risks becoming totally insoluble after the splits which appeared between the different Misrati factions on March 17. After having long presented a united front, the city state’s militia groups are at each other’s throats [...]

(612 words) 8.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close