Log in Sign up for free
CONGO-K/UGANDA

Oil

Total to take the prize on both sides of Lake Albert

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Holding majority stakes in the future producing fields in Uganda, the French major is poised to invest heavily on the Congo-K side of Lake Albert as well.

(303 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close