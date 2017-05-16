Log in Sign up for free
SOMALIA

Oil

How will new prime minister handle oil resources?

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Somalia’s new prime minister, Hassan Ali Khaire, former head of Soma Oil & Gas (AEI 788), is being pressured to [...]

(197 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close