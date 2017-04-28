Log in Sign up for free
SOMALIA

Politics & Power-Brokers

Military bases a token of UAE-Turkish rivalry for clout

With Turkey poised to open a training camp for the Somali National Army (SNA) in Mogadishu the United Arab Emirates is equally building several military sites in Somalia. The two countries are locked in a struggle for influence against a [...]

