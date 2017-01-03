Log in Sign up for free
TANZANIA/MALAWI

Electricity

Power project could help mend rift over oil

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

By deciding to pen an MoU on building a joint power plant to generate 189 MW, the governments of Malawi [...]

(110 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close