Spotlight CONGO-K Africa Energy Intelligence Issue 799 dated 29/08/2017

Who's hiding behind Oil Quest, future operator of Virunga

In 2015, junior Soco International bowed to mounting pressure from environmentalists and chose to abandon its permit V located in the Virunga National Park. Now, a new company has been negotiating a renewal of the very same permit. Oil [...]

607 words/8.20 EUR

